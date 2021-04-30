Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (29 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 24,995 (+107) Recovered: 23,206 (+31) | 92.8% Active cases: 1,456 In critical condition: 4 Tests: 1,308,622 (+4,626) Test positivity rate: 2.3% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 333 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
