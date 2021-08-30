RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (29 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 23,042 In the last 7 days: 112,284 Cumulatively: 2,426,222

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 10 In the last 7 days: 95 Critical Cases: 44

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 5 In the last 7 days: 58 Cumulatively: 1,079

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 371 (1.6%) In the last 7 days: 3,590 (3.1%)

Recovered Today: 1 In the last 7 days: 64

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 12,902 First dose: 1,490,090 Both doses: 609,514

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Africa Search Capital Acquires Falcon Security Hub

Africa Search Capital

TECNO punctuates market position with new brand slogan of Stop At Nothing

TECNO Mobile

President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Germany, 26-27 Aug

South African Government

Coronavirus: South Africa administers Nearly 500 000 COVID-19 Jabs on Monday

South African Government