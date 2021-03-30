Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 21,490 (+71) Recovered: 19,860 (+75) | 92.4% Active cases: 1,325 In critical condition: 13 Tests: 1,130,945 (+7,044) Test positivity rate: 1% Vaccinated: 348,926 (+0) Deaths: 305 (+4) | 1.4%
