Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (29 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 26,892 (+14) Recovered: 25,602 (+60) | 95.2% Active cases: 938 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,435,523 (+3,694) Test positivity rate: 0.4% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 352 (+0) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh