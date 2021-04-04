Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 22,243 (+76) Recovered: 20,472 (+74) | 92% Active cases: 1,460 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,172,019 (+6,519) Test positivity rate: 1.2% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 311 (+1) | 1.4%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
