Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (3 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 27,119 (+55) Recovered: 26,028 (+80) | 95.9% Active cases: 733 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,457,954 (+4,074) Test positivity rate: 1.3% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 358 (+0) | 1.3%
