Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (3 May 2021)

Total cases: 25,311 (+58) Recovered: 23,513 (+71) | 92.8% Active cases: 1,461 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,323,587 (+2,856) Test positivity rate: 2% Vaccinated: 350,223 (+82) Deaths: 337 (+0) | 1.3%
