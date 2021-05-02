Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (30 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 25,116 (+121) Recovered: 23,234 (+28) | 92.8% Active cases: 1,547 In critical condition: 3 Tests: 1,313,490 (+4,868) Test positivity rate: 2.5% Vaccinated: 349,871 (+169) Deaths: 335 (+2) | 1.3%
