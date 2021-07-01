Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (30 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 39,047 (+849) Recovered: 27,272 (+0) | 69.8% Active cases: 11,337 In critical condition: 39 Tests: 1,641,582 (+10,167) Test positivity rate: 8.3% Vaccinated: 391,805 (+20) Deaths: 438 (+7) | 1.1%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
