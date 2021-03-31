RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 21,645 (+155) Recovered: 20,001 (+141) | 92.4% Active cases: 1,338 In critical condition: 7 Tests: 1,138,737 (+7,792) Test positivity rate: 2% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 306 (+1) | 1.4%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Photo: Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda Photo: Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]