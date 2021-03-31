Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 21,645 (+155) Recovered: 20,001 (+141) | 92.4% Active cases: 1,338 In critical condition: 7 Tests: 1,138,737 (+7,792) Test positivity rate: 2% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 306 (+1) | 1.4%
Photo: Apo
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh