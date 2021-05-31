Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (30 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,918 (+26) Recovered: 25,609 (+7) | 95.2% Active cases: 957 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,441,143 (+5,620) Test positivity rate: 0.5% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 352 (+0) | 1.3%
