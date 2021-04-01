Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (31 March 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 21,783 (+138) Recovered: 20,182 (+181) | 92.4% Active cases: 1,294 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,148,201 (+9,464) Test positivity rate: 1.4% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 307 (+1) | 1.4%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
