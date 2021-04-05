Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (4 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 22,482 (+239) Recovered: 20,519 (+47) | 91.2% Active cases: 1,652 In critical condition: 4 Tests: 1,177,519 (+5,500) Test positivity rate: 4.3% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 311 (+0) | 1.4%
