Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (4 July 2021)

Total cases: 42,585 (+889) Recovered: 27,606 (+0) | 64.8% Active cases: 14,509 In critical condition: 61 Tests: 1,672,746 (+6,889) Test positivity rate: 13% Vaccinated: 391,954 (+66) Deaths: 470 (+5) | 1.1%

