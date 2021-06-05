Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (4 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 27,162 (+43) Recovered: 26,129 (+101) | 96.1% Active cases: 674 In critical condition: 10 Tests: 1,462,516 (+4,562) Test positivity rate: 1% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 359 (+1) | 1.3%
