Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (4 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 25,351 (+40) Recovered: 23,523 (+10) | 92.7% Active cases: 1,491 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,326,706 (+3,119) Test positivity rate: 1.3% Vaccinated: 350,310 (+87) Deaths: 337 (+0) | 1.3%
