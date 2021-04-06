Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 22,684 (+202) Recovered: 20,594 (+75) | 90.7% Active cases: 1,779 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,181,354 (+3,835) Test positivity rate: 5.3% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 311 (+0) | 1.4%
Apo
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh