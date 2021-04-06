RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

Total cases: 22,684 (+202) Recovered: 20,594 (+75) | 90.7% Active cases: 1,779 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,181,354 (+3,835) Test positivity rate: 5.3% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 311 (+0) | 1.4%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

