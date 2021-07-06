Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (5 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 43,396 (+811) Recovered: 27,837 (+231) | 64.1% Active cases: 15,080 In critical condition: 62 Tests: 1,677,512 (+4,766) Test positivity rate: 17% Vaccinated: 391,970 (+16) Deaths: 479 (+9) | 1.1%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
