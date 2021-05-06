Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (5 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 25,421 (+70) Recovered: 23,710 (+187) | 93.2% Active cases: 1,373 In critical condition: 0 Tests: 1,330,298 (+3,592) Test positivity rate: 2% Vaccinated: 350,352 (+42) Deaths: 338 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh