Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (6 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 25,486 (+65) Recovered: 23,876 (+166) | 93.6% Active cases: 1,272 In critical condition: 0 Tests: 1,333,441 (+3,143) Test positivity rate: 2% Vaccinated: 350,465 (+113) Deaths: 338 (+0) | 1.3%
