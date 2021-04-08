Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (7 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 23,041 (+179) Recovered: 20,835 (+130) | 90.5% Active cases: 1,892 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,194,484 (+5,266) Test positivity rate: 3.4% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 314 (+0) | 1.4%
