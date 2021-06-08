RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (7 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 27,307 (+62) Recovered: 26,254 (+29) | 96.1% Active cases: 693 In critical condition: 10 Tests: 1,475,285 (+3,910) Test positivity rate: 1.6% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 360 (+0) | 1.3%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3