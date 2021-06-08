Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (7 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 27,307 (+62) Recovered: 26,254 (+29) | 96.1% Active cases: 693 In critical condition: 10 Tests: 1,475,285 (+3,910) Test positivity rate: 1.6% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 360 (+0) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
