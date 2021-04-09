RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (8 April 2021)

Total cases: 23,152 (+111) Recovered: 20,870 (+35) | 90.1% Active cases: 1,968 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,200,536 (+6,052) Test positivity rate: 1.8% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 314 (+0) | 1.4%

