Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (8 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 45,950 (+911) Recovered: 30,191 (+984) | 65.7% Active cases: 15,238 In critical conditio: 71 Tests: 1,700,200 (+8,350) Test positivity rate: 11% Vaccinated: 392,077 (+74) Deaths: 521 (+14) | 1.1%
