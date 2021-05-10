RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (9 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 25,652 (+66) Recovered: 24,153 (+34) | 94.1% Active cases: 1,161 In critical condition: 0 Tests: 1,344,650 (+3,481) Test positivity rate: 1.9% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 338 (+0) | 1.3%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]