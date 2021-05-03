RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (1 May 2021)

New Cases: 3 Total Confirmed: 4,057 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 3,076 Total in quarantine: 60 Discharged from quarantine: 14,775

