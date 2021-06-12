Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (11 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
New Cases: 23 Total Confirmed: 4,312 Deaths: 82 Recovered: 3,169 Total in quarantine: 237 Discharged from quarantine: 14,006
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh