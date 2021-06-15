RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (14 June 2021)

New Cases: 45 Total Confirmed: 4,433 Deaths: 82 Recovered: 3,184 Total in quarantine: 344 Discharged from quarantine: 15,073

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
