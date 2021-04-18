RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (17 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 4 Total Confirmed: 4,020 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 2,848 Total in quarantine: 56 Discharged from quarantine: 14,722

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]

How to prepare shea butter face cream

African shea butter