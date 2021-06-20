Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (19 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
New Cases: 71 Total Confirmed: 4,702 Deaths: 82 Recovered: 3,233 Total in quarantine: 417 Discharged from quarantine: 15,134
