RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (23 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 0 Total Confirmed: 4,044 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 2,941 Total in quarantine: 83 Discharged from quarantine: 14,739

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]