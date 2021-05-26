Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (25 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
New Cases: 1 Total Confirmed: 4,122 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 3,125 Total in quarantine: 76 Discharged from quarantine: 14,891
