Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (25 May 2021)

New Cases: 1 Total Confirmed: 4,122 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 3,125 Total in quarantine: 76 Discharged from quarantine: 14,891

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
