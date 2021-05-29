RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (28 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 7 Total Confirmed: 4,140 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 3,128 Total in quarantine: 75 Discharged from quarantine: 14,900

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
