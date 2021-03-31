RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 0 Total Confirmed: 3,970 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 2,802 Total in quarantine: 40 Discharged from quarantine: 14,659

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone

Photo: Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

Media files

