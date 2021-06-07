RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (6 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 13 Total Confirmed: 4,201 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 3,157 Total in quarantine: 73 Discharged from quarantine: 14,968

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone
Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]