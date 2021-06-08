RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (7 June 2021)

New Cases: 7 Total Confirmed: 4,208 Deaths: 79 Recovered: 3,161 Total in quarantine: 92 Discharged from quarantine: 14,991

