Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (09 August 2021)

Positives: 64 Banadir: 55 Puntland: 9 Male: 34 Female: 30 Recovered: 24 Death: 8 Total Positive Cases: 15,929 Total Recovery: 7,783 Total Deaths: 858
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,105
Positives: 64 Banadir: 55 Puntland: 9 Male: 34 Female: 30 Recovered: 24 Death: 8 Total Positive Cases: 15,929 Total Recovery: 7,783 Total Deaths: 858
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh