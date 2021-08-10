RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (10 August 2021)

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,636 Laga Helay: 110 Banadir: 78 Puntland: 22 Galmudug: 6 Somaliland: 4 Male: 58 Female: 52 Recovered: 32 Death: 5

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Total Positive Cases: 16,039 Total Recovery: 7,815 Total Deaths: 863

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

