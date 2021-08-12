Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (12 August 2021)

Total Positive Cases: 16,195 Total Recovery: 7,888 Total Deaths: 870
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,214 Laga Helay: 92 Banadir:57 Puntland: 29 Jubbaland: 3 Somaliland: 2 SouthWest: 1 Male: 42 Female: 50 Recovered: 34 Death: 6
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
