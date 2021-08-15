Male: 35 Female: 35 Recovered: 25 Death: 8
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (14 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,858 Laga Helay: 70 Banadir:48 Puntland: 17 Somaliland: 5
Total Positive Cases: 16,265 Total Recovery: 7,913 Total Deaths: 878
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
