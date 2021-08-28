Total Positive Cases: 17,210 Total Recovery: 8,286 Total Deaths: 953
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (28 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 72 hours: 3,205 Positives: 194 Banadir: 65 Puntland: 60 Somaliland: 29 Galmudug: 21 Jubbaland: 18 SouthWest: 1 Male: 95 Female: 99 Recovered: 74 Death: 15
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh