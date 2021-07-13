RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (July 13, 2021)

Cases Tested in the Last 24 hours: 877 Positives: 8 Puntland: 6 Somaliland: 2 Male: 3 Female: 5 Recovered: 3 Death: 2

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Total Positive Cases: 15, 069 Total Recovery: 7,266 Total Deaths: 781

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

