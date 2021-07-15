RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (July 15, 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Positives: 9 Puntland: 9 Male: 6 Female: 3 Recovered: 1 Death: 0 Total Positive Cases: 15,085 Total Recovery: 7,268 Total Deaths: 781

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]