Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (July 15, 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Positives: 9 Puntland: 9 Male: 6 Female: 3 Recovered: 1 Death: 0 Total Positive Cases: 15,085 Total Recovery: 7,268 Total Deaths: 781
