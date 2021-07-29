RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Update (29 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,167 Positives: 35 Banadir: 19 Puntland: 15 Somaliland: 1 Male: 16 Female: 19 Recovered: 68 Death: 5 Total Positive Cases: 15,358 Total Recovery: 7,498 Total Death: 809

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

