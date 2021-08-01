RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Update (31 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Cases Tested in the last 48 hours: 1,638 Positives: 45 Banadir: 32 Puntland: 12

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

Male: 25 Female: 20 Recovered: 35 Death: 2

Recommended articles

Total Positive Cases: 15,403 Total Recovery: 7,533 Total Death: 811

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

Media files

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex