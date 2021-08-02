RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (01 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 38 234 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with8 791 new cases, which represents a 23.0% positivity rate. A further 178 COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 191 to date.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

Recommended articles

Media files

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex