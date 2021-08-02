Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (01 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
A total of 38 234 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with8 791 new cases, which represents a 23.0% positivity rate. A further 178 COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 191 to date.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
