Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (10 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 546 762 with 6 590 new cases reported. Today 189 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 75 201 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 319 803 with a recovery rate of 91,1%.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
