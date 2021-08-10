RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (10 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 546 762 with 6 590 new cases reported. Today 189 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 75 201 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 319 803 with a recovery rate of 91,1%.

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Tests conducted: 15 323 659 Positive cases: 2 546 762 Recoveries: 2 319 803 Deaths: 75 201 New cases: 6 590

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

