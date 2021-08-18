RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (18 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 638, 981 with 14, 728 new cases reported. Today 384 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 78, 377 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 402, 020 with a recovery rate of 91,0%

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Tests conducted: 15, 752, 534 Positive cases: 2, 638, 981 Recoveries: 2, 402, 020 Deaths: 78, 377 New cases: 14, 728

