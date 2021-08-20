RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (20 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As of today the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 666, 964 with 14, 312 new cases reported. Today 289 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 78, 983 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 418, 988 with a recovery rate of 90.7%

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health

Tests conducted: 15, 887, 454 Positive cases: 2, 666, 964 Recoveries: 2, 418, 988 Deaths: 78, 983 New cases: 14, 312

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Media files

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Coronavirus: UK donates COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt

British Embassy Cairo

Coronavirus: Nigeria receives 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria

UNHCR gravely concerned about systematic sexual violence in DR Congo's Tanganyika Province

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Coronavirus: UK Emergency Medical Team deployed to help Tunisia tackle Covid-19 crisis

Government of UK