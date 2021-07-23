RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: Covid-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (22 July 2021)

A total of 55,981 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 14,858 new cases, which represents a 26.5% positivity rate. A further 433 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,625 to date.

